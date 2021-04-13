Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

