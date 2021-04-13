Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post sales of $59.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $47.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $261.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.87 million to $272.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $313.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.64 million to $350.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Radius Health by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radius Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

