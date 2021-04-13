Radix Price Up 1.9% This Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Radix has a total market cap of $104.53 million and $2.10 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00639600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031634 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

