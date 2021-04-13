RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in March

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDVWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 63,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. RadView Software has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions.

