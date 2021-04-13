RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in March

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDVWF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 63,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. RadView Software has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About RadView Software
