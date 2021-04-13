Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RADLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.06.
About Raia Drogasil
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.