Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 8,175 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $382,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 916,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,684. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

