Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY remained flat at $$13.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut Ramsay Health Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

