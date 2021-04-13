Ran Bareket Sells 10,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00.

LASR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 129,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in nLIGHT by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

