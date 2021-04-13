Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in March

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ RAND opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.46. Rand Capital has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 132.01 and a quick ratio of 132.02.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

