Randolph Co Inc Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $387.85 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

