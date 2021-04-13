Randolph Co Inc Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Randolph Co Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 359.5% during the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.29 and a 52 week high of $413.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

