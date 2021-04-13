Randolph Co Inc Sells 106,951 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,951 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

