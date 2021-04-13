Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Down 6%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.05. 9,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

