Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.