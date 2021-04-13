Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Rapid7 worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

