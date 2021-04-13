RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Acquires $12,672.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RAPT traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 79,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $479.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

