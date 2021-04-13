Rarible Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Rarible has a total market cap of $745.49 million and $12.63 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be bought for $29.84 or 0.00047077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00087068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.00626579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,986,613 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

