RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/25/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €490.00 ($576.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €430.00 ($505.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €485.00 ($570.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €710.00 ($835.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €450.00 ($529.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €625.00 ($735.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €710.00 ($835.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAA stock traded down €15.20 ($17.88) on Tuesday, reaching €657.00 ($772.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,089 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €688.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €723.16.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

