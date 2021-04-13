Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Raven Industries worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

