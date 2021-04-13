Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0020

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $24,905.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00261672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.63 or 0.00691901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,783.65 or 0.99489027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.09 or 0.00919224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

