Ravencoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $112.72 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00260095 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,547,105,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

