Raydium Price Tops $11.79 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $11.79 or 0.00018642 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $329.29 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00261800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00684875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,950.41 or 0.99559819 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $550.08 or 0.00869982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,936,368 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.