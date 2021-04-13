Raymond James Begins Coverage on Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKI. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

