Raymond James Begins Coverage on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

VRM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. 1,830,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,310. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,473,900 shares of company stock worth $54,882,843 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vroom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Vroom by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

