Raymond James Boosts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

