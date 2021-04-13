Raymond James Cuts Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target to $1.85

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.85 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 153.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Ascot Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 211,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,751. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

