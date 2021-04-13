Raymond James Cuts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $45.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 646,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,241. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

