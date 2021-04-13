Raymond James Increases Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $27.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 39,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,603. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $491.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

