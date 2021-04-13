Raymond James Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $84.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $74.11. 221,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,826,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.