Raymond James Increases TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target to $29.00

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 58,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,275. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $770.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in TriState Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

