Raymond James Increases Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $40.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

VBTX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. 222,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $81,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 217,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,133,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

