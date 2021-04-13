Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 131.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $129.60.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

