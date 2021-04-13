Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of AMK opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,009.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,410. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $10,074,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,789,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 68,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

