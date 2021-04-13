Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.
Shares of AMK opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $29.45.
In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,009.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,410. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $10,074,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,789,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 68,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
