Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 434,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

