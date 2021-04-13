Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,551. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $353.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

