Raytheon Technologies Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

