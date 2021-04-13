Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

