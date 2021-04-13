Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.