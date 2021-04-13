Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RZREF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 199,200 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 89,440 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,902 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

