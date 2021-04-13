Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RZREF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
About Razor Energy
