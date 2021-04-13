RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.97 Million

Brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $158.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.82 million and the lowest is $157.80 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $185.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $607.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.49 million to $608.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $659.04 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $671.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

ROLL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $196.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.30. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,662,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

