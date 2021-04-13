Ready Capital Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $757.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ready Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

