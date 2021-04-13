Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 235.9% in March

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RLBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. Real Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
Real Brands Company Profile
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.