Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 2,219.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RGSEQ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Real Goods Solar has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
Real Goods Solar Company Profile
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.