Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 2,219.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGSEQ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Real Goods Solar has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

