Realio Network Market Capitalization Hits $11.75 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $561,893.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00002832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00259861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00686895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.54 or 0.99686056 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.00869377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.