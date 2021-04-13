Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
UTG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 249,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,765. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $36.47.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
