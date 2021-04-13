Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

UTG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 249,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,765. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $36.47.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

