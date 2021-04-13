Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS):

3/29/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.50 to $61.00.

3/23/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – BioLife Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,407. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $105,590.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,344.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,346 shares of company stock worth $14,527,663. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $17,934,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

