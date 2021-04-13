Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM):

4/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

4/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.60.

3/31/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $10.75 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

