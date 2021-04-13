Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roots (ROOT)

Roots (TSE: ROOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Roots had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROOT traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.50. 17,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,160. The firm has a market cap of C$147.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. Roots Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$3.80.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

