Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in March

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

