RED Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. RED has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $77,606.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00423827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001016 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

